Circulating redesigned naira: Banks still dispensing old notes





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FOLLOWING, yesterday, release into circulation of the newly designed denomination of N200, N500, and N1,000 by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, some commercial banks are still paying bank customers with the old naira notes.

This reporter, who visited over eight branches of commercial banks in the Ikotun, Igando, Egbeda, and Ikeja axis in Lagos, discovered that customers who withdrew cash over the counter were paid with old naira notes.

Also, the Automated Teller Machines, and ATMs, were dispensing old N500 and N1,000 notes.

Mr. Jeremiah Oboh, a bank customer, who made withdrawals said that he was expecting to be paid with the new notes today (yesterday) but was disappointed when the ATM dispensed the old N1,000 note.

“It is a thing of disappointment that on getting to the bank to make withdrawal, they were still paying with the old naira. I withdrew N50,000 and all are old notes. Look at it (showing it to this reporter). I wonder how…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper