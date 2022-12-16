Court orders ousted Peru’s president to spend 18 months in detention





Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo

By Biodun Busari

A judicial panel in the Peruvian Supreme Court on Thursday has ordered that the ousted President Pedro Castillo should spend 18 months in the custody.

Castillo who was initially jailed for seven days will remain behind bars as prosecutors continue their investigation into criminal allegations levelled against him.

The erstwhile president was impeached and arrested on December 7 after lawmakers accused him of planning to dissolve the Congress.

While the South American country’s parliament installed Castillo’s vice, Dina Boluarte as his successor, the former denied all charges against him and asserted he remains Peru’s lawful president.

Protests have erupted in the





