El-Rufai to ease traffic congestion  in Kaduna with BRT





Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Governor Nasir El Rufai has disclosed that Kaduna State Government has conceived a three-prong approach towards solving the transportation problems of the state for efficient human and vehicular movement.

The governor who disclosed this at the ground breaking of Bus Rapid Transit(BRT) , trace the efforts of the government in securing financing for the projects.

‘’We began to explore the possibility of having a light rail stretching from Rigachikun to Maraban Rido and we made progress securing financing from Indian Xing Bank to the tune of 6 million dollars to execute that project.

‘’We engaged the famous French Transportation Consulting firm, Systra to do the feasibility studies as well as engineering design for the project,’’ he added.

El Rufai however lamented that the government has ‘’ been unable to find an operator, someone that will operate the light rail when it is completed. And we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper