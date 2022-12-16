Foreign air cargo still leaves Nigeria’s ports empty





• Outbound air cargo stagnates at N31bn

• Threatens FG’s export-driven economic growth

• ‘Africa accounts for 1.9% global passenger, cargo traffic’

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government’s push to attain export-driven economic growth in the country might not be accomplished any time soon.

This is coming against the background of stagnation in outbound air cargo since the beginning of 2022. Findings by Vanguard from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, show that outbound air cargo in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, (Q3’22), recorded a marginal increase of three per cent or N820 million to N30.92 billion in Q3’22 from N30.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, Q2’22.

Although the Q3’22 statistic indicates a 170 per cent or N19.44 billion increase from the N11.48 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, Q3’21, but it is the outcome of Federal Government’s suspension of flights due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Also,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper