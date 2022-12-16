Group  partner government for nursing homes, urges care for the elderly





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Convener and founder of St Monica Home for the Elderly, Dr (Mrs) Patience Onuwaje has called on governments to establish nursing homes to curb the rising challenges of care for the elderly and has expressed her readiness to collaborate for such ventures.

She spoke during her monthly meeting and distribution of food items to the elderly in Benin City, a venture she said has been doing since 2018 and expressed her desire to extend such free giving to the elderly to the entire 18 local government areas of the state.

“The federal government has started with some efforts to take care of the elderly, Edo state also just launched its own version and when they were doing it, they invited us to come with old people so the state government is also on it but we are encouraging them to do more and to also encourage us that are already doing it to expand our scope. If we can do it in the 18 local government areas, we will be glad but…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper