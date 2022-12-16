Hurricane Bello: A Requiem for Abuja’s angels of death





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Known in the local parlance by various terms such as “Okada”, “Achaba” or “Going”, Nigeria’s band of commercial motorcyclists have one thing in common – disdain for rules and regulations.

Add to that, the disrespect for their passengers, other road users and their proclivity for being used for all manner of crimes, then you have not just a transportation chaos, but a national security concern.

It was against this backdrop that 16 years ago, the then Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Nasir El-Rufai took the bull by the horns and announced a ban on Okada operations within the Federal Capital City FCC and the territory’s major highways. The ban had since been extended to Kubwa, the territory’s largest suburban town.

To be frank, the city’s transportation master plan has no place for Okada or even rickshaws (Keke or tricycles). It is, in fact, the failure of government to provide a veritable means of transportation that led to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper