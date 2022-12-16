‘I’m heartbroken’, says London Mayor over Asake’s concert fiasco





By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian fast rising singer, Asake has publicly apologised to his fans who got injured during a break-in at his concert on Thursday in London, England.

Also, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also expressed sadness over the incident that took place at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Asake was reportedly forced to abandon his sold-out show at the O2 Academy Brixton after groups of supporters burst into the arena without tickets, hospitalising 8 people as a result.

The Organise crooner, stated he had not yet received all the information on what caused the disturbance at the Brixton Academy’s entrance in response to the event on his Instagram page on Friday.

He apologised to his fans who missed the end of his performance as well as the other eight victims who were taken to the hospital.

