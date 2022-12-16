OmoAgege accuses Okowa of performing low with N3.5 trillion 





Okowa’s Aide Ossai faults Omo -Agege comments on developments and Governor Okowa

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie OmoAgege has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party’s government of governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta state of allegedly performing far low with over 3.5 trillion naira he said has accrued to the state in the last seven and a half years.

Senator OmoAgege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state spoke during his ward to ward campaign in Warri.

According to him, the Okowa led PDP government in the state allegedly neglected the oil rich city of Warri on matters of development , adding that when he (OmoAgege) is elected governor of the state he would restore the lost glory of Warri.

Assuring that his administration will also focus on development of the capital city, Asaba , he said it was sad that Okowa could neglect Warri, an area he described as a commercial…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper