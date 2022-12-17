2023: Lagos PDP gov candidate, leaders in closed-door meeting





The Lagos State PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, on Saturday held a closed-door strategic meeting with party leaders and elders to map out strategies for victory in the 2023 general elections.

Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’ in company with his running mate, Funke Akindele, met with the party’s chieftains in Ikeja to update them on his campaign ward tours in the state.

Speaking during the opening session before going into closed-door, the candidate, who described the meeting as parents-children interaction, apologised to the leaders for delaying such meeting, saying it was long overdue

According to him, it is not rudeness or disrespect to them that the meeting is just holding.

“In our own thinking as your children, we thought we should be the first to carry the load by going to various wards to engage stakeholders before holding this meeting.

“I want to thank you for conceding the party tickets to us but we know you did this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper