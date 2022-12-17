2023: We’ll create jobs, devolve power to states – Atiku





…promises to tackle insecurity

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised voters in Imo State that if voted into office as President next year, his administration will prioritize job creation, devolution of power to states and ensure that businesses thrive.

He made this promise while addressing party supporters during his campaign rally in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, on Saturday.

Atiku told the crowd he has delighted to be in Imo because of the fond memories he has about the state and its people considering the fact that the state has the enviable record of conferring on him his first Chieftaincy title.

He said, “The first chieftaincy title to be given to me was here in Imo State. If I am the president Imo will be the presidency It is Imo presidency.

“I know we have security Challenges all over the country, let me tell you when you elect me president I will come here sit down with you, discuss…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper