407,165 PVCs yet to be collected in Osun – REC





…Says state receives 5,306 BVAS machines

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State, Dr Mutiu Agboke, on Saturday disclosed that 407,165 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, are yet to be collected in the state.

He also said the state has received a total of 5,306 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with journalists during a sensitisation campaign in collaboration with a non governmental organization, Power Of PVC, on need for PVC collection, in Osogbo, he said non collection of voters card is a big issue for the commission.

He said “Whether we like it or not in Nigeria today non collection of PVC is a big problem for INEC and unfortunately we have discovered that some individuals have gone ahead purchasing PVCs for the electorates.

“So there is need for us to scale up the level of awareness for the people to go and collect it, for example…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper