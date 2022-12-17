Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency envoy





Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is moving on from her role as a United Nations special envoy for refugees, and will be engaging “on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues,” the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the actress said in a joint statement.

Jolie – who has worked with UNHCR for over two decades and was appointed special envoy in 2012 – says she plans to “work differently” and engage “directly with refugees and local organisations,” among other endeavours.

“I am grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally and to serve as Special Envoy,” said Jolie in the statement issued Friday.

Read also: Angelina Jolie alleges ex-husband Brad Pitt abused their child

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people.”

“Over the past 21 years, Ms…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper