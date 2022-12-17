Buhari to INEC: You’ve no reason not to be ready for elections in 2023





President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his avowed determination to ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent national elections, whose outcome would be largely accepted to the contestants.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s media aide ln a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the president made this position known in Washington DC, USA, at an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’.

The president said: ‘‘Since 2015, the conduct of our elections continues to steadily improve.

”From the 2019 general elections, the by-elections and the off-season elections in Edo, Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States were conducted in largely improved contexts to the satisfaction of contestants and voters.

‘‘That is what we hope for in 2023. Through the observatory roles of the international community, the credibility of the elections can be further enhanced to make the acceptability of the outcome to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper