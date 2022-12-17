C’River: We have confidence in BVAS, those against it are electoral criminals – Sen Onor





…says state enveloped in darkness as far as good governance is concerned

Senator Sandy Onor

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state, Professor Sandy Onor has described those kicking against the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the 2023 elections as electoral criminals.

The Senator representing the Central Senatorial District of Cross River state at the National Assembly made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists at Ikom, Ikom Local government area on Saturday.

His words:” Those canvassing for BVAS to be dropped are criminals, electoral criminals who should hide their faces in shame.”

“BVAS has come to stay and we are very happy with INEC because INEC has insisted on the use of BVAS.

“From my knowledge, all kinds of pressures were put on INEC to drop the BVAS which they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper