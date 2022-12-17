Gombe Governor signs 2023 budget into law





…Praises Assembly members For expeditious passage, harmonious relationship

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya the 2023 Appropriation Act of one hundred and Seventy Six billion, Sixteen million, Two hundred and Two thousand Naira ( 176, 016, 202, 000, 00) as passed by the State House of Assembly.

The initial budget proposal of One Hundred and Seventy Three billion Six hundred and Ninety Seven million Two hundred and forty two thousand (173, 697, 242, 000,00) had an increase of over two billion naira.

Speaking shortly after signing the budget at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Governor Inuwa Yahaya attributed the expeditious passage of the law to harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature in the state.

The Governor noted that this development bbsignals a new dawn that will guide and direct government operations in 2023 fiscal year.

He described the 2023 budget as a collaborative approach…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper