Harass APC voters, face full wrath Of law, Omo-Agege warns political parties in Delta

Deputy Senate President, and All Progressives Congress, APC, a gubernatorial candidate in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has warned political parties aiming to harass APC voters in the 2023 elections to step back or face the full extent of the law.

Senator Omo-Agege, who led the APC ward-to-ward campaign trail to Warri South Local Council on Friday, 16th December, promised voters adequate security, adding that any attempt to scare away APC supporters and voters on election day would be forcefully resisted by all lawful means.

He assured APC voters that “ nobody can scare you. Nobody can molest you. There will be adequate security for everyone. And by God’s grace, we shall win.”

Senator Omo-Agege said the era of “local strongmen,” running away with election materials is over. This is the BVAS age, he pointed out, and those planning to chase away APC voters shall be “firmly resisted.”

He promised to reactivate the Warri port, ensure the Warri





Source: Vanguard Newspaper