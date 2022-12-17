If Nigeria misses it in 2023, any aircraft trying to return my dead body ‘ll crash —‘Corporal Nwafor’





•Says past 7yrs have been hellish

By Steve Oko

Mr Sasa Ugwumba Kalu Nwoke popularly known as ‘Corporal Nwafor’ because of his heroic role during the Nigeria civil war, has advised Nigerians against making the wrong choice in the 2023 presidential poll.

‘ Corporal Nwafor’ who spoke exclusively with Vanguard in Umuahia at the Adelabu Street office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, where he came to collect his Permanent Voter Card, PVC, warned that “if Nigeria misses it in 2023”, the country would be in for doom.

The 71-year – old who said he would migrate abroad if a wrong President were elected in 2023, warned that no attempt should be made to bring back his corpse when he would eventually die.

“ If we don’t get it right in 2023, I will leave this country for you people. It has been a torturous eight years in hell.

“ Even my dead body will not return to Nigeria. Yes my body will not come to Ohafia. If my dead body is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper