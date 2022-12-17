Insecurity, executive impunity may affect 2023 general elections, says Yiaga Africa





A Civil Society Organisation, Yiaga Africa, has said that the high rate of insecurity and executive impunity, especially by state governors, may impact on the conduct and outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Yiaga, in its pre-election observation report, signed by its Executive Secretary, Sam Itodo, and made available to the media on Saturday in Osogbo, said that the report was conducted through its Watching The Vote project.

It said 822 Long-Term Observers were deployed across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to observe the pre-election environment and report findings bi-weekly.

The report captures activities of the key election stakeholders; INEC, Political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), as well as indicators of electoral violence.

According to the group, the current security challenges, economic realities and political neutrality and composition of the election management body, both at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper