



The Ministry of Interior has refuted a trending news in the media purportedly credited to the ministry on announcement of Public holidays for the Yuletide.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Afonja Ajibola, on Saturday in Abuja said the ministry had not issued any statement on public holiday for the yuletide.

Ajibola said that the trending media report was false, as the Federal Government had yet to formally declare a public holiday.

Recall that some media outfits on Friday, carried reports that the Federal Government had declared Dec. 26, 27 and Jan. 2, 2023, as public holidays.

The ministry advised members of the public to disregard the trending news and await a formal public announcement on the issue in the next few days.

The post Interior ministry disowns reports on public holidays appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper