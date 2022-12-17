Nigeria’s agricultural revolution created over 13m jobs – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria’s agricultural revolution had led to the creation of over 13million direct and indirect jobs in the last seven and half-years.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, in a statement on Saturday, said Buhari disclosed this in Washington DC, USA, at an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’.

The event was co-hosted by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

The Nigerian leader used the occasion to once again advise western nations not to be in a rush to eofliminate the usage of fossil fuels in a bid to ensure a healthy climate.

According to him, Nigeria’s economy has registered positive growth in the last two quarters in spite of the gloomy outlook in global economy, and the war in Ukraine.

Buhari also cautioned…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper