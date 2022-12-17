PENCOM books open for scrutiny – DG





The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says the commission is ready to open its books for scrutiny because it has nothing to hide.

Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, the Director-General, PenCom, said this in a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mr Abdulqadir Dahiru, on Saturday in Lagos.

Recall that some civil society groups petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate PenCom over allegations of fraud.

Dahir-Umar alleged that PenCom was aware of a coordinated plan to bring the commission into disrepute with frivolous petitions to the anti-graft agencies in collaboration with disgruntled insiders.

She noted that the commission under her leadership would cooperate fully with the anti-graft agencies.

“These elements, some of whom are yet to come to terms with the fact that PenCom is no longer at their beck and call, have been sponsoring negative media reports.

“They also get faceless groups to write frivolous petitions to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper