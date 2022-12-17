QATAR 2022 FINAL:  What will count for, against France, Argentina; Mbappe, Messi





By Onochie Anibeze, Doha

The next World Cup will begin on Monday, June 8, 2026 and will end on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Will France still attend as the defending champions and possibly set the record of successfully defending World Cup title three times in a row? DREAMS! Nothing is impossible but 2026 is far from now.

They can begin to nurse such a dream if they win this edition here in Qatar tomorrow. They face Argentina who have won the World Cup two times (1978 and 1986), same number of times they have equally won the diadem – in 1998 and in 2018.

France are determined to defend the title. Some of the players who will line up for them tomorrow have tasted the World Cup, not so for Argentina who won the cup last in 1986 with the then best player in the world, Diego Maradona as captain. Tomorrow, Argentina will also be led by another world best in Lionel Messi who has won everything but the World Cup. He is hungrier than the French. He is 35 and will be playing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper