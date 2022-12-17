Utomi flags off clean-up Nigeria to deepen Obidatti grassroots engagement





The Chairman of the Big Tent Coalition of political parties and civil society organisations for the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, Professor Pat Utomi, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 flagged off the Clean-Up Nigeria project in Lagos to promote a culture of cleanliness of mind, body and environment.

At the event which was also being flagged off simultaneously across the country, Utomi stated that “it’s time to invite everyone to look at where our country is, to look at how much it needs cleaning. That cleaning begins from the physical, we need to clean up our environment because climate change is real, we need to clean up our consciences, because to serve the people is a central demand of our citizenship, we need to clean up our ways so that our country can prosper.”

Charles Odibo, Director of Media and Communications for Big Tent, quotes Professor Utomi as encouraging Nigerians to ensure that the activity is sustained every other weekend until February 2023 to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper