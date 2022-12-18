2023: INEC has all resources it asked for to conduct free, fair, credible elections – Buhari





–-Says commission has no reason not to be ready

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been given all the resources it asked for to conduct a free, fair and transparent election.

President Buhari stated this while responding to a question on the readiness of INEC to conduct the 2023 elections, during an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

He said, “INEC is ready “because I made sure they were given all the resources they asked because I don’t want any excuses that they were denied funds by the government.”

On the 2023 elections, President Buhari reiterated his avowed determination to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper