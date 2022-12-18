Argentina, France to get over $40 million from World Cup final





By Efosa Taiwo

Ahead of the crunchy final between Argentina and France, a prize money of $42million awaits the winner.

The total prize money for teams that participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar sums up to $440 million.

The tournament consisted of 32 teams – 13 countries from Europe, five African teams, four North American countries, four countries from South America and six countries from Asia.

The teams who were eliminated at the group stage – Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia – all earned $9 million each.

Read Also

Expectation soaring in Argentina ahead of World Cup final

The countries who reached the last 16 – Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, USA, Senegal, Australia, and Poland – all earned $13 million each

The quarter-finalists – Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, and England – earned $17 million each.

Fourth-place…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper