Buhari disappointed us, neglected our needs after 2019 elections — Miyetti Allah

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

NATIONAL President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Baba-Othman Ngelzarma, has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari disappointed pastoralists despite publicly endorsing and supporting his reelection bid in 2019, saying he abandoned them after securing victory at the polls.

Ngelzarma, who briefed journalists in Abuja during the Weekend, also accused the Federal Government of neglecting livestock production in the disbursement of N500 billion spent on agronomy by the Federal Government in the past seven years.

According to him, “On the eve of the last election that brought in Buhari for the second term, we endorsed him. We showed the world that we are with him but thereafter, up till now as I speak to you, nothing has been done.

“Buhari has abandoned the pastoralists. This is very clear, whether Buhari or his lieutenants, the pastoralists have been abandoned by the government. In the last eight…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper