Buhari mourns ex-VC of 3 Nigerian universities





President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja commiserated with the academia over the passing of renowned historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Abdullahi Mahdi.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari condoled with family members, friends and professional associates of the former vice-chancellor of Gombe State University.

Late Mahdi was also former vice-chancellor of Gombe State University of Science and Technology.

President Buhari noted that Mahdi’s contributions to educational development in the country would always be remembered.

According to him, the visionary, transformational and impactful leadership skills of the scholar, researcher and administrator remains a testimony for posterity, particularly his passion for creating an enabling environment for academics.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed academic. (NAN)

Source: Vanguard Newspaper