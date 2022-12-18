Buhari returns from US-Africa leaders summit





President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from Washington DC, United States, after attending a week-long engagement at the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

Buhari’s official jet landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in the early hours of Sunday.

Recall that in his first address at the US-Africa Leaders Summit, Buhari reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to generating 30 gigawatts of energy by 2030.

Buhari noted that Nigeria became the first African country to develop a detailed Energy Transition Plan to tackle both energy poverty and climate change.

He also sought the support of the United States to achieve Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, which, according to him, requires at least N10bn/year to finance.

During the discussion panel on Just Energy Transition, Buhari cited a recent analysis that showed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper