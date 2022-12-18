Cholera outbreak: Over 30 persons receiving treatment – DG, PHDA





…incident would have been averted if protocols were followed

…case escalated due to contaminated water from village drinking source

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Following reports of outbreak of Cholera in Ekureku Community, in Abi LGA of Cross River state which has led to multiple deaths the State Government late Saturday night revealed that no fewer than 30 persons were currently receiving treatment at various medical facilities.

According to the Director General , State Primary Healthcare Development Agency , Dr Janet Ekpeyong, the 30 persons are in some facilities in Abi and Yakurr LGAs of Cross River state.

DG PHC, Dr Janet Ekpeyong during her visit to patients receiving treatment at one of the facilities in Abi LGA on Saturday .

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the incident which occured with an index case on Thursday, December 15th 2022 was said to have been escalated after the consumption of a contaminated water from the village drinking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper