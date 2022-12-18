Ex Unilag VC, Ogundipe tasks researchers to be solution providers





By Elizabeth Osayande

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has charged researchers to be solution providers and strive to deepen innovation for a better society.

Ogundipe gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a `Welcome Back to Laboratory’ programme organised by 26 of his mentees.

The event held at UNILAG.

Recall that Ogundipe concluded his five-year tenure as UNILAG’s vice chancellor on Nov. 11.

The Professor of Botany was appointed the university’s 12th vice chancellor in November 2017.

He said that researchers should seek more ways to improve lives.

He urged his mentees to be relevant to their environments and Nigeria, saying that going the extra mile in providing solutions to societal challenges should be their priority.

He also urged them to distinguish themselves in the area of scholarship to remain relevant.

“I want to charge them…





