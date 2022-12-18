I’m committed to actualizing Aba Master Plan project – Ikpeazu





Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he is committed to the realization of the Aba Master plan project including backing it up with the appropriate laws to enforce compliance.

The Abia State Government and the United Nation, UN-Habitat, programme, are partnering for the realization of the Aba master plan and turning Aba into a better and environmentally friendly city.

The master plan is aimed at creating new neighbourhoods, improving the existing environment for a better living and making Aba one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Ikpeazu ,who disclosed this while declaring open a 3 day stakeholders/ministerial input on preparation of structure/ spatial plan for Aba and environs, organized by UN Habitat in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning in Aba, described the actualization of the master plan as part of the legacies his administration bequeath to the people of the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper