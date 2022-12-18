Immigration, NIMASA to sign MoU on blue border security





.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has drafted a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, as part of new measures to enhance blue border security.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris disclosed this at the NIS 2022 end-of-year dinner and award night held at the Service Headquarters in Abuja.

“In the area of border security, I initiated a meeting and led the NIS delegation to engage NIMASA on improved blue border security.

“I am glad to tell you that a draft MOU to that effect is ready. We have also advanced NIS and FRONTEX collaboration on border security and migration management.

“About a week ago, the Service graduated its first set of 61 special female armed squads from our training school in Ahoada, Rivers State to join in patrolling the nation’s borders. We shall continue to do our best in this regard within the limits of our capacity.

“I will like to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper