Key moments from the 2022 World Cup final





Argentina’s captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi (C) lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy as he celebrate with teammates winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time in Qatar on Sunday.

We highlight the key moments from the game at Lusail Stadium:

— 23rd minute: Argentina take a 1-0 lead through a Messi penalty. Julian Alvarez pokes the ball out wide to Angel Di Maria, who skips past Ousmane Dembele and is caught inside the area by the backtracking France winger. Argentina are awarded their fifth spot-kick of the tournament, which Lionel Messi strokes home after committing Hugo Lloris to go the other way.

— 36th minute: Argentina make it 2-0 after picking France apart with a devastating…





