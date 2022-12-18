Looking forward to more proactive actions by DSS





.

The high-yielding material benefits accruing to insurgents and kidnappers from their dreaded activities in Nigeria in the last decade can no longer be seen as stand-alone issues.

They have so infected other people in different activity areas that almost everyone has since developed the tendency to take advantage of every and any opportunity to profiteer. No wonder, one popular cleric once concluded that based on the huge ransom which its practitioners are accumulating, kidnapping could be regarded as a lucrative commercial activity.

On their part, expert oil thieves have been allegedly busy devising new methods to ward off the government’s arrangements to block their illegal business, just as other stakeholders in the oil sector are always creating artificial scarcity of petroleum products to maximize profits during end-of-year festive seasons. But except concrete measures are put in place by different societal institutions to stop the trend, the hardships of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper