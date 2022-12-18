NDLEA intercepts 1.8m narcotic pills hidden in noodles





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted at least, One Million, Seven Hundred Sixty Thousand Four Hundred Sixty (1,760,460) pills of Tramadol and other opioids hid in indomie noodles packs and others at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos as well as in Gombe state.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi in a statement said, “Over 600,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg coming from Karachi, Pakistan in two separate shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights were intercepted by operatives of NDLEA at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport on Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th December

“A total of 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of indomie noodles going to Johannesburg, South Africa were also seized at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Wednesday 14th December.

“A female freight agent, Olaleye Adeola has already been arrested in connection with the noodles…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper