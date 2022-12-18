Qatar 2022 World Cup final: A night to remember!





By Onochie Anibeze, Lusail Stadium, Doha

Qatar 2022 World Cup final takes place today at the magnificent Lusail Stadium.

Qatar has pulled all strings to make this World Cup unique. December 18 is the National Day here. It is usually celebrated tremendously. Qatar chose December 18 for the final of this World Cup to coincide with their National Day to add to the glamour of the closing ceremonies that will precede the match.

“Our unity is the source of our strength,”says H H Amir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani, in honour of the National Day. There’s always a theme or a quote to mark the National Day here and the quote for this year captures the message Qatar is sending to the world – a message of unity, a message of peace and togetherness as dramatised in the opening ceremony, demonstrated throughout the games here and expected to be spread to the world. It is a message that will also fly tonight as the curtain is drawn in the closing ceremony, the match…





