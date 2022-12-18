Sygen debuts corporate brand in Nigeria to promote Nigerians’wellbeing





By Chioma Obinna

Established in March 2019, Sygen Pharmaceutical Limited Thursday in Lagos introduced its corporate brand to Nigerians to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry by promoting overall communal well-being for all Nigerians.

Led by a management team with extensive multinational and international work experience, SygenPharma is on a mission to develop and create access to high-quality medicines that yield successful outcomes and improve patients’ quality of life in the communities it operates.

The innovative pharma company subsequently acquired the assets of Nigerian German Chemicals (NGC) Plc to expand its pharmaceutical product portfolio.

The company’s product portfolio currently includes antidiabetics, antipyretics, multivitamins, analgesics, antirheumatic, antifungal, and antispasmodic among others.

Speaking at the formal brand launch, Chief Executive Officer, Sygen, Charles Ogunwuyi said:“Sygen Pharmaceutical was established to grant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper