Tinubu, Labour leaders to meet in Abuja Monday 





.

–As some workers kick

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Barring any last-minute change, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will meet tomorrow in Abuja.

But some workers have kicked against the decision of NLC which claims ownership of the Labour Party, LP, to parley with the APC.

The leadership of the NLC has in many fora bragged about how the labour party has continued to capture power in many countries, adding that with its numerical strength, it was ready to instal a government that would cater for the interest and welfare of workers.

But there have been insinuations that the NLC leadership has not shown sufficient interest in supporting the Labour Party as the leaders of the labour centres are virtually absent in the party’s campaigns.

Vanguard on Sunday gathered that members of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the NLC have accepted to meet with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper