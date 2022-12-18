Why next President must come from South East — 91-yr-old, retired Anglican Bishop, Bolanle Gbonigi





Bishop Gbonigi

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The 91-year-old Retired Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese, in Ondo state, Rev Emmanuel Bolanle Gbonigi, weekend, adduced reasons why the next president must come from the South East.

Rev Gbonigi, said in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital, that he was adding his voice to “those who are convinced that our next president should come from the southeast political zone of our country.

“My reason for this is more than political and human philosophy. It is because of divine will.

“The God who created heaven and earth has a number of attributes. The most important of attributes are divinity, holiness, righteousness, justice, love, mercy, peace and prosperity.

“The most relevant of these attributes to our topic of where our next president should come from is justice. God is the God of justice.

“He wills or desires that every one of the people He created should have his or her share of what He has given to all His…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper