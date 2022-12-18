You ‘ve spent your life serving Nigeria, humanity – Gbajabiamila, Wase hail Buhari at 80





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

Describing President Buhari as a beacon of hope, Gbajabiamila eulogized the president, noting that his footprints would remain indelible in the sands of time.

The speaker recognized that President Buhari has made sacrifices for Nigeria and Nigerians over the years, especially in the last seven and a half years of his stewardship as the democratically elected president twice.

Gbajabiamila added that Buhari will be remembered as the Nigerian leader who brought infrastructure development closer to the people.

Noting that Buhari’s democratic credentials are uncommon, Gbajabiamila said the president has allowed democratic institutions to operate unhindered, which he said is the hallmark of democracy.

“Attaining the age of 80 is a milestone, especially when one uses a large chunk of that in service to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper