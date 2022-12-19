2023: Atiku will defeat Obi in South-East – Aniagwu





Aniagwu

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu says the turn out for the party’s presidential rally in Anambra and Imo states shows that the party had what it takes to win in the South East geopolitical zone.

Speaking on Arise Television on Saturday, Aniagwu said that the PDP was still very popular in the South East and urged Nigerians to support the party’s Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to rescue the nation from destruction.

Aniagwu said contrary to claims that Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi may win because he was from the South East, popular politicians had defeated their opponents in the past even in their strong holds.

According to him, the same way you have Peter Obi in the South East, same way you have Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso in the North and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the South-West, so individuals will naturally come from somewhere.

“That a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper