2023: PDP to flag off LG campaigns in Delta Dec 21





.

…calls on Nigerians to reject APC

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would kick off its Local Government campaigns for the 2023 general elections on Wednesday 21st December with a call on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Director Director of Campaigns, Delta State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon who disclosed this during a press conference, said the campaign would kick off from Patani and Bomadi Local Governments, adding that the campaign train would visit two local governments per day.

Funkekeme, said they have concluded the ward-to-ward campaign to the 270 wards in the State, adding that the ward-to-ward campaign was successful.

He said: “The strong enthusiasm exhibited by party faithful across board during the ward campaigns underscored the favour and huge support base enjoyed by the PDP across the State, which also proved beyond doubt that Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper