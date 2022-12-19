25 female governorship candidates unveil agenda for 2023 poll





.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, about 25 female governorship candidates contesting on the platform of various political parties in the states, on Monday, unveiled their agenda for the poll.

They spoke at a media engagement organised by Women Radio 91.7FM in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was supported by the UN Women and Canadian government.

The governorship candidate of Action People’s Party (APP) in Delta, Annabel Cosmos, said since the inception of democracy in 1999, the men had not done enough to give the state a facelift, hence, the need for women to take up the challenge.

“They say what a man can do, a woman can do it better.

“Women should not be left at the kitchen. The kitchen is not our place; we can govern a state if given the opportunity.to serve,” she said.

She said if elected the governor, she would look into the educational, agricultural and health sectors, among others, with a view to transforming…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper