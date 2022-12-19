Armed herders kill 3 in Makurdi





.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three persons were weekend gruesomely murdered in farmland by suspected armed Fulani herders at Adaka community in the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue state capital.“This latest attack is coming barely two months after similar separate attacks in Gbeji and Ukohol communities in Ukum and Guma Government Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state where at least 60 persons including two security personnel were massacred.

“It was gathered from a source in the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the armed men had overtime grazed their cattle on people’s rice farms in the community.“He said, “For some time now, Fulani herdsmen have been bring their cattle into the rice farms in the community.

The development forced one of the farm owners who obviously lost millions of Naira to the cattle invasion to kill some of the cattle while they were devouring his rice farm.“”This must have triggered the action of the armed herdsmen who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper