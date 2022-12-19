Court convicts Peter Obi campaign DG, Doyin Okupe for money laundering





A federal high court in Abuja has convicted the director-general of Peter Obi presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe, for money laundering.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had arraigned Okupe in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.

Okupe was said to have received cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) while Sambo Dasuki was in office.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Ojukwu found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act, for accepting cash payments without going through a financial institution, in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act.

The matter has been stood down until 1:45pm to allow the convict (Okupe) to call witnesses to testify about his character, as enshrined under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The sentencing is expected to be delivered after the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper