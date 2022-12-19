Grounded Airlines: How Capital Airlines shut down 2 years after re-capitalization





By Prince Okafor

Exactly 11 years ago, one of Nigeria’s airlines, Capital Airlines, suspended all flights over its inability to meet the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority requirement.

The airline which has its headquarter in Lagos subsequently shut down the next year, 2010.

Capital Airlines had operated scheduled and chartered domestic flights out of its base at Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Ilorin International Airport, with a fleet of 3 Embraer EMB 120Brasilia turbo props.

The airline was founded in 2003. In mid-2005, the airline partnered with Synergy Group, a South American conglomerate created and owned by Germán Efromovich, to operate Nigeria’s viable fringe airports and to open some alternative airports, hitherto considered unviable.

The Federal Government set a deadline of April 30,2007, for all airlines operating in the country to re-capitalise or be grounded, in an effort to ensure better services and safety.





