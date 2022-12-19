Lack of patronage hits tailors as price of materials, sewing soar





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

If you get a call from your tailor asking, “how far? I have new designs that will fit you”, don’t be surprised. That has become a common practice among them these days as most people have abandoned making new clothes due to the cost of purchasing the materials and of sewing them.

Many tailors have abandoned the trade as a result and the few sticking to it are now doing direct marketing. A yard of cotton material which used to be N200 is now about N3,000 and many fashion enthusiasts can’t put up with that.

A banker, Mrs.Osamudiame Mary, told Economy&Lifestyle that her tailor who has never called her for some time, contacted her to ask if she has any material to sew.

“I was in the house this week when I received a call from my tailor asking if I have materials to make.

“She has been making my clothes for over seven years and has never called to ask me such.

“She further explained that she has beautiful materials and matching designs…





