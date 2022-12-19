My birthday wish was disrupted by my staff, says Buhari 





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday jocularly said that his staff denied him his wish for a quiet day on his birthday.

The President said, “I fixed the return journey from America on the day to avoid the celebration.”

But the elated Buhari according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed appreciation for the many cards and well-wishes he received for his 80th birthday.

Addressing Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and a handful of other personal staff who gathered at the Residence in the morning “to make the President’s birthday an occasion to remember,”…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper