NAFDAC discovers another warehouse of unregistered food products in Lagos





By Chioma Obinna

THE National Agency for Food and Drug, Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has again discovered another warehouse in Lagos, where unregistered food products, including sardines, cooking spices, and tomato pastes worth millions of Naira were stashed.

The agency had earlier in the week uncovered a warehouse in Lagos containing potassium bromate tablets and an unregistered imported bread improver.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, acting Director General of NAFDAC, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, who led the enforcement team for the sting operation told journalists that despite the ban on the importation of tomato pastes in the country, they were astonished to see loads of unregistered tomato pastes, seasonings and sardines stockpiled in warehouses located in Lagos.

Eimunjeze said although an investigation was ongoing, it was necessary to alert the public on the discovery to prevent the consumption of such unregistered products, especially now the festive period…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper