Omo-Agege vows to resolve Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh land dispute if elected Governor





Omo-Agege

The protracted boundary dispute between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities of Warri South West and Udu local government areas of Delta State would be amicably resolved if elected as governor in 2023, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has assured.

Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, stated this when the Delta APC ward-to-ward campaign train visited Ogbe-Ijoh, headquarters of Warri South West LGA, on Monday.

Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities have been at loggerheads over the disputed land boundary which has claimed several lives with properties running into millions of naira destroyed.

But the APC governorship candidate while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters said the people of Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja are brothers and sisters thus he would personally ensure that crisis was permanently resolved in the favour of both warring communities.

Omo-Agege, while lamenting the lingering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper